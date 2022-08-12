Comparing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Ero Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 6.88 $311.00 million $21.47 77.16 Ero Copper $489.90 million 2.08 $201.10 million $1.76 6.40

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Constellation Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Constellation Software and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.94% 67.50% 17.39% Ero Copper 34.39% 95.68% 42.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Constellation Software and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ero Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software currently has a consensus price target of $2,525.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.43%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Ero Copper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Ero Copper on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Boa EsperanÃ§a property, a copper development project located within southeastern ParÃ¡ state; and NX Gold property located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

