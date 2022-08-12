CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts Purchases 5,000 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CommScope Trading Down 0.3 %

COMM stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CommScope by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.