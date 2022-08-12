Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Announces Final Dividend of $2.10

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous final dividend of $2.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Rating)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.