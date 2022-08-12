Commerce Bank Sells 594 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BX. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

