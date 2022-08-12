Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,102 shares of company stock worth $24,243,816. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.6 %

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

MORN stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.