Commerce Bank Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
