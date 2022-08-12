Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397,904 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $12.83 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 427.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

