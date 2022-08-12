Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

