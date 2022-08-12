Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,520,000 after buying an additional 250,912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAH opened at $94.76 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

