Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

CMRAW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 26,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,504. Comera Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

