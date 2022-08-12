Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 80,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 77,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 455,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

