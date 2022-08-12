Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL):

8/9/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating.

8/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

8/1/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $88.00.

7/21/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $78.00.

7/19/2022 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $87.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.