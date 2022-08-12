Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Cohu Stock Up 2.7 %

COHU stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,602. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $490,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Cohu by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

