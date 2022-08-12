Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma Buys 2,000 Shares

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $24,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 47,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,143. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

