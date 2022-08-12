Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 113,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cognex by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,084,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 74,223 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

