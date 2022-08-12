Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCOI. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.

CCOI opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 378.50%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

