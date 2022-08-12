Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

COGT opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.07. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COGT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 117.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 192,107 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 126.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 99,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

