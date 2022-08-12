Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
CDE opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
