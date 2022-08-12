Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 4th quarter valued at $4,539,000.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,572. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

