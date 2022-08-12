Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

