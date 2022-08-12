CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,865. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

