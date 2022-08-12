Clover Finance Price Up 22.7% This Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $111.64 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038782 BTC.
About Clover Finance
Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Clover Finance Coin Trading
