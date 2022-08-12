Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.70.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

