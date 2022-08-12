Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,871 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,304. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.30 and a 200 day moving average of $239.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.