Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,508. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.