Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $104.85 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 11.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $104,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.06. 2,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

