Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $218.38. 4,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.44.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.