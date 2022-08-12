Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,655 ($44.16) to GBX 3,370 ($40.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,590 ($43.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,199.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,765 ($33.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,182.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,330.92.
Clarkson Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.32), for a total value of £39,405.94 ($47,614.72).
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
