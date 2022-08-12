Civitas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $14,630.31 and $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00149446 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009512 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

