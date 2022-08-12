Civitas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $14,630.31 and $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003805 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00149446 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009512 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Civitas Profile
Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.
Civitas Coin Trading
