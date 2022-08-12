Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 342,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares
In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.84.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.