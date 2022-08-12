Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 342,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $327.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.