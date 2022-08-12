Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

KMB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.77. 9,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,100. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

