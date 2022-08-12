Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,140 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

