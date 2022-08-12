Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

DIS stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 734,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

