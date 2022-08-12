Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NOW traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.14. 22,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,901 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

