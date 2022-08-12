Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 895 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

