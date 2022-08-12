Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 24.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,550,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. 45,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

