Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $797,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. 29,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.