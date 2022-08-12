Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 325 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. 7,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,831. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

