Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $39.43. 42,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.