Citigroup Trims Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price to $6.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

PLTR opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

