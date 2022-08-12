Citigroup Raises RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target to $250.00

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROLL. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.6 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $256.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $257.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

