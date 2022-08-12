Citigroup Raises Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.3 %
CLOV stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.99.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
