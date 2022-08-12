Citigroup Raises Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

CLOV stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 543,965 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 245,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

