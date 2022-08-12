Citigroup Raises Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CLOV stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.42 million. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 543,965 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 245,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

