Citigroup Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTES. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.29 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.