Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $139,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.2% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

