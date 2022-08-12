Citigroup Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $35.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

VVV stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,756,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

