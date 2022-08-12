Citigroup Cuts MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $12.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Up 5.4 %

MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at $717,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.