Citigroup Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $39.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flowserve by 5.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $5,175,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

