Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 245.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 152,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,605 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

