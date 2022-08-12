Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.27. 1,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,280. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.42 and its 200-day moving average is $390.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

