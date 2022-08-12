Cineworld Group’s (CINE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON CINE opened at GBX 20.81 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.73. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 16.66 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.16 ($1.03).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

